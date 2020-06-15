Editor:
The tag said it was lemon grass, that three-gallon pot half-dead plant. But it was $2 on the clearance table and I thought lemon grass sounded nice. Like something I might add to a stir-fry or steep for a calming cup of tea.
I’d finally given up and hired the guys with large machines to get rid of the jungle of invasive Brazilian pepper, Rosary pea, and Thorny Smilax in my back yard.
The little grass didn’t do much to fill in the space, but this is Florida. Things grow fast here. Two years later that plant is eight feet tall and fills about a five-foot radius. It’s scraggly and unkempt; not unlike the rest of my garden. I decided to take it out.
The mound of fresh sand at the base of the plant had telltale claw marks. A gopher tortoise tunnel! I’d have to leave it alone. Those tunnels provide shelter not only for the tortoise but for all sorts of wildlife. I don’t know what rules they’ve come up with but everybody in there seems to co-exist without too much drama. We could learn a lesson from them.
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.