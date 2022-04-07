April 10th is Gopher Tortoise Day, which is celebrated in six different states where they reside. The gopher tortoise resides in all 67 counties in Florida.
It's that time of year that they're quite visible. Now that spring has sprung and we're warming up, they've come out of their burrows.
Did you know?
The Gopher Tortoise has been living on Earth for 60 million years
Due to a decline in their numbers, due mostly to loss of habitat, it is listed under the Endangered Species Act as 'threatened'
Its burrow protects more than 360 other commensal species, some of which are also listed as 'threatened'
Their burrows provide a refuge in case of fire, for itself and other commensal species
It is illegal to harm or harass the gopher tortoise or its burrow
A few tips for our living with this species:
Don't place it into any waterbody, they're a land species not aquatic.
Please do not let your dogs run loose as they're known to gnaw on a tortoise as it would on a bone. Wildlife rehab folks will tell you that dogs are a big problem for the species
Should you see a tortoise crossing the road, please help it out of harm's way by picking it up and carrying it to safety in the same direction it was headed. Please be careful in the road, we don't want you getting hurt; putting on the car's flashers always helps.
