It has been suggested that the recent leak of the draft opinion on abortion rights hurt SCOTUS credibility, but the reality is that the credibility was damaged when Democrats were essentially cheated out of an appointment because the GOP refused to allow a vote on Obama’s nominee because it was an election year, even though they did a vote on their nominee in 2020, even after early voting had started.
It is ironic that the GOP that is opposed to abortion rights has also been opposed to free birth control and spending programs that help poor parents raise children such as the child tax payments, free pre-K education and mandatory paid maternity leave. If we want to help families, let’s provide them with the resources to do so.
I may be opposed to abortions and still be “pro-choice” with the logic that a decision to end a pregnancy before fetal viability is an individual decision. It is not for me to decide for others. The opposite of “pro-choice” is not “pro-life”. It is “anti-choice”.
Finally, Alito logic in overturning Roe v Wade is the same logic he used to oppose the same sex marriage 5-4 decision. All dissenters were GOP appointees, and it is not far-fetched (although unlikely) to imagine that that decision might also be reversed at some point in the future by GOP appointees.
