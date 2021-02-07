Editor:
We never read news items in The Daily Sun reporting that lasers from outer space really started the California wildfires. Additionally, the news of the horrible Parkland and Sandy Hook massacres being staged by the fake news or false flags went unreported. The massive electoral fraud, engineered in South America by dead Communists got only scant coverage. Detailed coverage of Democrats drinking blood and practicing pedophilia were also badly neglected.
Incredibly, a growing (majority) number of Republican representatives proffer these bizarre “facts” as acceptable or even true in order to retain their voters. I would point out that voters who spread such radical crypto-fascist hype usually wear armbands, carry Confederate flags and/or protect their precious bodily fluids with tin foil hats. The same Representatives who refuse to go through Capitol metal detectors have aligned themselves with insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol in an attempted coup. Do we need such men and women representing us?
I disagree with the Democrats on a number of issues but they remain loyal to this nation rather than a man or a tribe. I have been a registered Republican since 1968, but will go to the supervisor’s office and change parties in the next week or two. Care to join me?
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
