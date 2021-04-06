Editor:
It has been suggested that Republican efforts to secure our elections and prevent fraudulent voting is “voter suppression.” Not so, just the opposite, the Democrats are in fact attempting an egregious power grab through H.R. 1 that will fundamentally alter our entire election system and dismantle the integrity of the vote.
Through essentially eliminating voter I.D., allowing for automatic registration and making it easy to harvest votes, as well as further hampering free speech during elections, Democrat elites hope to hold onto power by diluting legitimate votes. Laws being introduced by Republicans in Georgia, Florida and other states are not with the intent of preventing anyone to legally vote. They are to prevent illegal voting - duplicate voting, non-citizen voting, ballot harvesting.
We need an ID to get on a plane, drive a car, cash a check. Isn’t it reasonable to require an I.D. of those determining who will run our government? Isn’t it reasonable to require all votes to be counted be received by a designated election day? Isn’t it reasonable to stop the practice of sending out unsolicited ballots that can obviously lead to fraud? These and other security provisions are in these state laws as well as provisions to facilitate legitimate voting.
Theresa Murtha
Punta Gorda
