Your Nov. 13 editorial was spot on. What happened to our sensible governor that was elected. I think the herd immunity has become the herd mentality. It is not working by all the evidence.
Put on a mask! It’s that simple. Not only does it protect those you are breathing on, but it protects yourself. For some of us, it improves our looks and cuts down on our makeup! The less we herd together the less apt we are to spread this disease.
Lots of us started to relax our standards, when we discovered this pandemic is getting closer. In the last two weeks I was with two people who had been exposed. One wasn’t affected, but the other is fighting the disease. It’s getting closer, folks, and all we need to protect ourselves is to put on a mask and curtail our social calendar so we’ll have one in the future.
The other disappointment I felt in DeSantis’ thinking was when he uttered his idea of encouraging our citizens to take the law in their own hands with what he calls his ‘anti-mob” proposal.” Can’t we give police and the judicial system credit for doing the job? Why bring more guns and people unfamiliar with the law to decide who needs to be shot on the spot? Why encourage violence with more violence? Is this the depth we have chosen? I hope not.
Squash this idea before it becomes a bill. For evangelicals: Isn’t one of the 10 Commandments, “Thou shall not kill?”
Betty Brent
North Port
