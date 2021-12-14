As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ignores climate change, manatees are starving to death — 1,000 have died this year. The seagrass which is their main diet is being suffocated by pollutants and algae blooms. Almost 97 percent of the seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon has disappeared where 500 manatees have died this year.
It’s easy to get fooled by DeSantis’ environmental proposals. He called for spending over $25 million to combat toxic algae blooms, but he’s done nothing to stop it. He cut in half the money spent on the popular Florida Forever environmental land-buying program which won support from 75 percent of Florida’s voters in 2014. DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature have never required farmers to monitor or reduce pollution running off their land into waterways. Republicans love their big corporate donors —Jeb Bush started the trend of going easy on polluters and that trend reached its apex under DeSantis.
DeSantis vowed to fix the algae problem and appointed a bunch of scientists to tell him what to do. They did. Then he blew off those recommendations. He tries to fool the voters by throwing money at a problem he has no interest in fixing.
DeSantis’ priority is to spend over $700 million on three new toll roads nobody wants, as he disregards the health of our waterways and the safety of manatees.
The deaths of manatees are a man-made problem, and the governor of Florida has turned his back on these gentle giants.
