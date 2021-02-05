Editor:
There’s good news and bad news today on the COVID-19 front. The good news is that President Biden has offered to states the assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to speed up distribution of vaccines to those of us looking to escape the lethal danger of the virus. The bad news is that Governor DeSantis, continuing to play politics with the pandemic as he did under the former resident of the White House, doesn’t want to take advantage of the badly needed assistance that’s been offered.
FEMA has a long history of providing competent help when disasters strike by coordinating state and local efforts to bring relief to suffering Floridians. President Biden has offered a dedicated assistant to work with each state to cut through red tape. He has also offered direct FEMA involvement in staffing mass vaccination sites.
To quote Governor DeSantis, “I can tell you that’s not necessary in Florida.” If our governor truly believes that, he’s not paying attention to the mess that’s been made of distributing the vaccines here in Charlotte County.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
