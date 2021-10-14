The ink is barely dry on the recently passed Texas “vigilante” law encouraging ordinary citizens to collect bounties by reporting anyone who assists a woman in getting a legal abortion, yet the Florida Legislature has already proposed a similar bill for our state. Governor DeSantis is beside himself with glee as Florida works to turn back the clock on women’s rights.
The hypocrisy here is hard to ignore.
In June, Governor DeSantis vetoed a fair-minded bipartisan bill that would have provided $2 million to help low-income women gain access to contraceptive devices such as IUD’s and hormonal implants. These methods of pregnancy protection are considered reliable and effective because they are less vulnerable to human error.
DeSantis also signed a bill weakening the already pathetic sex education programs in schools. State law gives full control to local school boards regarding sex education, with the exception of pointing out the benefits of abstinence.
Were the governor truly concerned about unwanted pregnancies and how to best deal with this issue, he would have embraced accessible contraception and realistic, effective sex education.
But, facts suggest, the governor is concerned less about unwanted babies and more about posturing to his base of supporters.
Polls reveal that a majority of voters support a woman’s right to choose, including in the difficult choice to have an abortion. Come election time next year, Governor DeSantis will hear those voices.
