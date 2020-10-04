Editor:
Open letter to Johnny and Susie, from Gov. DeSantis. Johnny and Susie, just want to give a shout-out to the new coeds arriving back on campus last several weeks to let you know I have your back and you should pay no attention to the egg- head experts. Listen to real experts like me and our supreme leader and feel free to go back to college and party like it’s 1999.
The real answer to this Covid-19 mess is simply herd immunity. So what if lose a few grandmas and grandpas. It’s the survival of the fittest. Take it from me and my good partying friend Matt Gaetz. We would never let a little thing like covid slow us down.
Just a couple of warnings though, not too much partying without protection Susie because there will be no abortions. And if you drop out you can count on $8.65 wages and if you lose your job don’t even try for unemployment and no healthcare after we eliminate that terrible ACA for you and your baby. Party on, Gov. DeSantis.
Steven Suffitt
Rotonda West
