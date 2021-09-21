During the 2008 presidential campaign, a woman at one of Senator McCain’s events referred to then-Senator Obama as an “Arab.” McCain stepped toward the woman, held up his hand and politely corrected her, saying “Obama is a decent family man, citizen, that I happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues.”
Compare that powerful act of humanity and leadership to Florida Governor DeSantis at a recent press conference.
A young Gainesville city employee spoke into the microphone as he stood next to DeSantis claiming, “the vaccine changes your RNA, so for me that’s a problem.” The look on the governor’s face suggested he was not unaware of how ignorant and incorrect this statement is. There is, of course, no evidence the Covid vaccine changes RNA. Unlike the previous example with Senator McCain, however, our governor elected to keep silent and not correct this dangerously inaccurate misinformation.
How many people might have heard such a correction from the governor and reconsidered whether to get the vaccine, thereby protecting themselves, their families, and the rest of us?
We can only speculate why Governor DeSantis chose to remain silent rather than correct the young speaker, but his frequent out-of-state trips in support of presidential aspirations and numerous appearances on Fox TV suggest his silence was more purposeful than accidental.
Floridians are getting sick, being hospitalized, and dying because our governor has blundered. In Gainesville he failed a glaring opportunity to speak up and prove otherwise.
