Gov. DeSantis: “I signed an executive order directing @HealthuyFL to enter rulemaking in collaboration with @Education to protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks in schools.” The week ending July 28, 6,999 children under the age of 12 contracted COVID-19 in Florida — nearly 10 percent of the 73,199 cases across the state. In Jacksonville, the city’s Baptist Health is treating 13 children who contracted COVID-19, five of whom are in intensive care.
COVID-19 is a true danger to those who are unvaccinated, including children. Young people can also serve as carriers of the virus, transmitting to the elderly and people with underlying conditions — those most at risk.
The governor cares little about the health of children, teachers, or hospital workers. Children may develop long haul COVID-19 yet DeSantis leaves mask decisions to parents who may be unaware of the danger the virus poses to their children. There can be no local policy response to the recent infection spike because DeSantis limited local officials’ ability to stop the spread.
DeSantis began selling beer coozies that ask, “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” Mocking science with cynical manipulation in the name of “freedom” is juvenile. There is no freedom from this virus. DeSantis is putting people in danger for the sake of selfish political ambition. His actions are criminal.
The willful endangerment of so many Floridians must end, and those responsible for preventable illnesses and deaths must be held accountable next November.
