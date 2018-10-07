Editor:
Sitting in Placida with dead fish, no water birds, and a stench in the air that smells like death all around, it appears to us Gov. Scott is trying to flee the scene of the crime. Are we to believe there is no connection between his sorry deeds and our red tide disaster?
In eight years, Scott and the Republican Legislature have dismantled decades of environmental protections. The budgets of five water management districts have been slashed by $700 million, and he packed their boards with developers. He fired 134 employees at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
In 2012 Scott and the Legislature eliminated a statewide septic tank inspection program. In 2016, he signed into law weaker standards allowing more toxic chemicals to be dumped into our waterways. His appointees on the South Florida Water Management District dashed plans to buy 46,000 acres of farm land where a reservoir could be built to store overflow water from Lake Okeechobee. If such a reservoir were built, instead of sending the foul water to Fort Myers and our Gulf, it could be safely stored in a giant holding pond.
And now, Scott wants to take his skills to the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., where he will mess things up even more than he did in Florida! Yes, "Red Tide Rick" is trying to "get the heck out of Dodge" as fast as possible. He is trying to flee the scene of the crime!
Gary Berger
Placida
