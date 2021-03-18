Editor:
Ronald Reagan once said: "Government is not the solution. It's the problem. If the government was in charge of the Sahara we'd run out of sand."
My most recent (encounter) with government proved him right. I tried to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine by calling the number I (and apparently a lot of others) was given by the state.
Instead I was connected with a funeral home. The very nice gentleman who answered said: "Yes we've been getting a lot of these calls lately. Sorry, no we don't have the vaccine."
I wonder if the government was trying to break it to me gently.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
