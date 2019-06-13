Editor:

So, the Indivisible group wants to protest the method of government detention of minor illegal immigrants? Hmmm, perhaps these limousine liberals should open their home to these minors?

The Good Book tells us, "Charity begin at home." Yet hypocrites like these people just want big government to solve what they perceive as an injustice?

Yes, folks, that is what the leftist liberal movement is all about, big government solving what they see as problems. One has to wonder if these windmill jousters will ever stop complaining ?

Guy Neroni

Deep Creek

