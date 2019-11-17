Editor:
The complete nonsense that comes out of the mouths of the Democrat candidates is stunning. I watched Bernie Sanders tell a veteran that VA benefits and a single payer healthcare system are different because the VA benefits are paid by the government. He seriously said that.
First of all, the single payer he talks about is the government making both systems the same. Second, the government has no money. It is us, we will be paying. The use of the term, single payer, is a ruse. It is a government takeover of the healthcare system. While we need reforms like selling insurance across state lines and regulation of drug prices, this is not the answer.
Obamacare has been a failure which created another massive government machine. Why would we think that the government is capable of running anything efficiently and in the patients best interest? Ironically, the VA system proves that point.
Stewart Andersen
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.