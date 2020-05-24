Editor:

I heard a quote of Franklin Roosevelt recently that probably dates to the Depression but struck me as very appropriate to today. It reads:

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those that have much, it is whether we provide enough to those who have little.”

To me it looks like we have made little progress in supporting the American people that are most in need because the most recent attempts to provide economic benefits to those suffering from the current COVID-19 pandemic have primarily added much to many entities that already have much. By the time the federal funds filtered down to the small businesses and individuals that were most needful of assistance, it was gone; taken up by large corporations. While it was heartening to see a small number of corporations find their conscience and return the funds awarded to them, in total, the effect was minimal.

Our government should be ashamed of the manner that it treated the neediest Americans in this crisis. If we are going to make any progress at all, our leaders are going to have to shift their focus to those that truly need the assistance, and not pave the way to the formation of the tyranny of a plutocracy.

David L. Rose

Englewood

