Editor:
I have never been as disgusted as I am with the current government and the handling of the Covid vaccines. All of the promises are meaningless. The government has had months to plan the distribution of the vaccine and it is a complete failure.
None of the current officials should be re-elected in the future. Dr. Pepe is a failure. As a citizen with required conditions as is my husband it has proved impossible to receive the vaccine. We have complied with restrictions as requested and we receive nothing in return. We have not seen our family for over a year.
I know there are other people in our situation but the hope held out to us has completely failed. The appointments impossible to obtain. This will go down in history as one of the biggest failures in our country's history.
I write this in complete frustration. I am tired of being isolated and want to see my family. My heart goes out to those who have Covid and those who have died. It is all on the government's conscience.
Janice Kearns
Punta Gorda
