Editor:
So we have lost at least 120,000 people to coronavirus. Some worry about the exact count. I figure the ones over counted equal out the ones not counted, so let's call this number an average.
If this was a war we would be asking "what are we fighting for." With the push for reopening this number is almost sure to rise. Trump's push to reopen the economy will surely cost lives, But hey at least the Stock Market is healthy.
There is plenty of pain suffering and blame to go around. The government will blame the surge in cases on the Floyd protest and not the reopening, as always our government is "perfect." I hear there may be a vaccine or 200 making its way to us. Will the most needy receive it first?
How about we put coctors, nurses and over-65 at risk people in the front of the line. Naw makes too much sense. Trump continues to hope that the Obama recovery that he inherited (like much in his life) and juiced by giving corporations a near 50% tax cut will get him reelected.
I continue to dream of clean air, clean water, equal rights, innocent till proven guilty (yes even that police officer in Minnesota) and the day when all people are truly created equal and the promise of the Bill of Rights is finally a reality.
John Whitmire
Arcadia
