Editor:
What is a responsible government?
It is a government that is fair to all it's citizens, both local and national. It is their responsibility to look after the worker, the retired and the poor, who live within their means and not solely to the rich and special interests.
The taxes which we pay should be used for the things we need and not for the things we don't. Spending taxpayers' money recklessly only leads to disaster.
The average citizen has to live within his or her means. We can not spend money that we do not have and the same should apply to our local government.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.