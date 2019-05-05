Editor:

What is a responsible government?

It is a government that is fair to all it's citizens, both local and national. It is their responsibility to look after the worker, the retired and the poor, who live within their means and not solely to the rich and special interests.

The taxes which we pay should be used for the things we need and not for the things we don't. Spending taxpayers' money recklessly only leads to disaster.

The average citizen has to live within his or her means. We can not spend money that we do not have and the same should apply to our local government.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

