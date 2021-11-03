Increasing the tax burden reduces take-home pay. Also, as corporations pay more in taxes, their cost of doing business increases, leading inevitably to price increase eventually ends up reducing wages. These price increases further diminish family resources.
Voters elect individuals to represent them in government, which includes the spending of tax revenue. These are called public servants. Have you watched our “public servants” push their own agendas at county, state, and federal levels? Example: Charlotte County had extra money from the penny tax. Did the resultant windfall go toward helping citizens with their septic-sewer costs or to politicians’ pet projects? Pet projects!
Federally there are discussions on raising the National Debt Limit. Recognizing that a balanced budget, at the national level, is unrealistic, the question becomes “how much”? Should our government stop spending like a shopaholic?
The debt limit is intended to impose financial responsibility on our government. Both parties ignore their responsibility. Our government continues to borrow because they spend more than they get from taxes.
Adding foreign aid into the mix. Why continue giving money away as foreign aid, while bearing a national debt of over $28 trillion? We need the money here.
Look at Biden’s pleas for domestic programs requiring “just a few dollars more.” Obviously, these “few dollars more” will increase our tax burden.
How can we begin alleviating this tax burden? Start cutting spending, beginning with freebees, both domestically and abroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.