Editor:

Every year most people see their tax burden grow.

Increasing the tax burden reduces take-home pay. Also, as corporations pay more in taxes, their cost of doing business increases, leading inevitably to price increase eventually ends up reducing wages. These price increases further diminish family resources.

Voters elect individuals to represent them in government, which includes the spending of tax revenue. These are called public servants. Have you watched our “public servants” push their own agendas at county, state, and federal levels? Example: Charlotte County had extra money from the penny tax. Did the resultant windfall go toward helping citizens with their septic-sewer costs or to politicians’ pet projects? Pet projects!

Federally there are discussions on raising the National Debt Limit. Recognizing that a balanced budget, at the national level, is unrealistic, the question becomes “how much”? Should our government stop spending like a shopaholic?

The debt limit is intended to impose financial responsibility on our government. Both parties ignore their responsibility. Our government continues to borrow because they spend more than they get from taxes.

Adding foreign aid into the mix. Why continue giving money away as foreign aid, while bearing a national debt of over $28 trillion? We need the money here.

Look at Biden’s pleas for domestic programs requiring “just a few dollars more.” Obviously, these “few dollars more” will increase our tax burden.

How can we begin alleviating this tax burden? Start cutting spending, beginning with freebees, both domestically and abroad.

Lloyd Stilson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments