Editor:
A recent letter to the editor titled 'Private Sector Makes Economy Go' stated "it is important to make sure the public sector (government) doesn't grow to the point that it prevents our private sector from bringing forth a standard of living that is envied by the rest of the world".
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analyst has issued a news release that states the 'Government employs more workers than any other industry in the U.S.A... 24.4 million people, over 17 percent of all employees. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics followed that report with a December 2018 news release stating the compensation for public employees is $50.03 per hour (including benefits) while the compensation for private employees is $34.53 per hour (including benefits). Therefore government workers compensation is 45 percent greater than private employee.
As the comic strip Pogo says "We have met the enemy and he is us."
Douglas Young
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.