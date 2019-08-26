Editor:
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
In a nutshell that is where many Americans are standing today. And it is why (beyond the Constitution and history) there is such resistance to limiting our rights regarding firearms. We don't trust that it won't be the first step in total elimination of the rights of citizens to possess firearms. We have seen overreach and incrementally creeping control. And we have been lied to and deceived.
Want your doctor? You can keep your doctor. Wrong. We have had several rounds of amnesty granted to immigrants with the promise that this would be it, the last time. Wrong. The IRS was not targeting certain groups? Wrong. We've seen the EPA expand to the point that even mud puddles created by heavy rains are controlled.
What about oversight and accountability? You'd be hard pressed to name a federal government agency that is run efficiently, that does its job in a manner to serve the people, and that is fair and impartial. There is no reason to believe more control won't follow the same pattern.
Finally, any law that leaves a decision to the discretion of a person or agency should scare the pants off any thinking person. That is an open door to abuse. Why would we give more control of our lives to a government that clearly can't handle the control it already has.
Michael Chandler
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.