Editor:
Reading the Sun, I've noticed we have some pleasantly surprising surpluses of public monies collected for various county and municipal undertakings. I've noticed a pattern too. Our illustrious commissions, boards, and departments always seek projects to spend the windfall on, instead of returning even a portion of what they don't need as credits or otherwise to taxpayers. The justification? "Expand infrastructure for the coming population boom." They are creating the coming population boom by proactive, preemptive, unwarranted, over-expansion.
Ours is a boom-bust economy, and 2020 showed results of an externally catalyzed bust.
Charlotte planning out to 2050 is already obsolete due to the forced modal changes. The old model won't work, but by sheer power, railroading projects to turn dollars, with seemingly willful ignorance of consequences, while public attention is largely diverted, overwhelms the average taxpayer's ability to keep up.
The coming post-Covid 19 world will be unrecognizable. That alone should give pause, and the better part of wisdom should dictate a deliberate and circumspect reassessment of all future development until we understand even, what the new state of stability is.
For a geographically positioned, environmentally fragile place like Charlotte, I believe it will be far more economically durable to create profit by staying small. That will be the very attraction that will make Charlotte County a quality place to live. Not hiring crony 'outside talent', and catering to the short term boom profits of a relatively few big development interests, fully-funded, lawyered-up, and too cozy with local government.
How about some real vision for quality of life.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.