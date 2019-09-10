Editor:
Someone recently wrote about climate change. They suggested people Google and they might learn something.
I did as they suggested. I found that the United States Climate Reference Network (USCRN) was under NOAA, not NASA, as they wrote.
I also found that the information they were putting forth did not come from either NOAA or NASA but from an article written by energy companies who have a vested interest in distorting the truth.
So I would suggest for reliable information on climate change, go to the source: https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/ and www.ncdc.noaa.gov/crn/.
Lee Hall
Englewood
