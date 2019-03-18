Editor:
In a March 9 letter, the writer seemed to support the view of a previous writer concerned about the high number of good-paying government jobs that he believes will somehow prevent our standard of living in the U.S. With no explanation about this, it got me wondering how putting a lot of people to work for decent pay is a bad thing.
Almost every member of my family worked for the government. Dad was a cop, Mom and Gramps worked for the schools and my wife was a public health nurse. Her father worked for the Post Office, her mother for Animal Control, and almost all of our friends worked public sector jobs in the forest service, the license bureau, public utilities and teaching. In the small towns where we lived, government jobs were there to sustain us when the private sector wasn't.
Tight-fisted big businesses, mechanization and outsourcing will likely create lower wages and worsening unemployment in the near future and I hope government will be able to keep families afloat with things like upgrading infrastructure, converting the power grid and training people for the crucial expansion of our education and health care systems.
The more Americans who are employed with good family-wage jobs, the stronger our nation becomes. Take a look back at how the country recovered after the Great Depression and you'll understand how valuable government was in helping create our strongest economy and a thriving middle class for more than four decades. Some called it socialism, but it was just government working for the people.
Michael Hustman
Port Charlotte
