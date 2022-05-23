Up to the pandemic the USA was enjoying a booming economy, inflation between 1.8 - 2.4 % , closed border, full employment, people of all race, creed and color improving their lives, wages outpacing inflation, millions pulled out of poverty. energy independence and exporting some. Peace accords in the Middle East, adversaries held in check, criminals on the run, and multiple vaccines developed.
Two years later we have 8-10% inflation, open border, thousands of criminals (got aways) entering our country. Supply chain problems, record energy and food prices empty shelves, millions thrown into poverty. Unrest around the world, criminals running wild, our government officials being the brunt of jokes.
What happened? We came out of the pandemic. voted out a arrogant, egotistical “tweeter” that upset us, elected a “uniter” calm old man that made us feel good. Spoke from his basement, and promised not be like the jerk he wanted to replace. We happily bought in.
Instead, We got a mentally challenged man that couldn't find his way out of a open door barn, surrounded with “Woke” individuals, with a far left ideology. We have a government in chaos and country in crisis.
Perhaps we got what we voted for. Would anyone like to go back to the economy of “the mean Tweeter”?
Oh, don't worry about our babies going to bed hungry. The inept group are on it.
God Bless America, may the light shine before it's too late.
