I think it’s reasonable for the majority who are vaccinated to feel some emotion of resentment or to feel moral disapprobation toward the unvaccinated. The point we’ve reached in this pandemic: the hospitalizations of so many unvaccinated mean pain for others, including having medical procedures such as cancer or heart surgeries cancelled or postponed. Around 500,000 surgeries were delayed in just the first 15 months of the pandemic in Canada for example.
Now, as hospitals around the world are again being overwhelmed by patients, many of whom aren’t unvaccinated, governments across this country and abroad are tightening the rules for those who remain unvaccinated.
There are proposed new measures against the unvaxxed, including restricting their ability to travel by public means and barring them from communal venues such as restaurants, theaters and arenas. “When some make from their freedom…a motto, not only do they put others’ lives at risk, but they are also curtailing others’ freedom.” And in Quebec, the unvaxxed now can’t enter liquor and cannabis stores.
More controversial is a new trend for governments to impose a tax, fee or levy on those who are unvaccinated .
As of now, at least three countries have either announced or are implementing plans to essentially tax the voluntarily unvaccinated such as Singapore: Those who are unvaccinated by choice were required to pay their own hospital bills, as of Dec. 8. The government estimates such people could be charged a median price of US$25,000 if they end up in the ICU.
