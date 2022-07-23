Our governor is a master at creating chaos where none exists, and acting as an expert on medical and education issues.
Do you really think teachers in grades under the third are teaching sexuality...same sex or other?
Do you really think teachers are going to teach some sort of race theory, or are they teaching history in an honest light about slavery and the subjugation of indigenous peoples? Book banning was really popular under Hitler too!
Was the governor right in forbidding teachers to wear masks in their classrooms to protect themselves from covid with threats of fines etc? Should women impregnated by rape, incest and human trafficking be prohibited from getting an abortion after 15 weeks (a judge recently overrode this)? Is it the place of the governor to tell medical specialists that they can't prescribe puberty blockers to trans kids? How about not pre ordering covid vaccine for kids under 5?
Our governor, who wants to be president, is more concerned with keeping his name on the national front than actually caring for his constituents.
I could go on about housing and insurance, but you know where we're at with that.
Vote for a governor who will work on actual issues facing our population. There are lots of frightening, real issues out there, that don't require more fear mongering from this governor for his political agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.