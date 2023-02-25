What is our elite Ivy League educated governor so afraid of that he insists on banning literature, dumbing down history, and not wanting students to experience discomfort? Is he ignorant of the fact that discomfort is part of life and the earlier one learns to exist with it the better prepared one will be for adult life?
Excellent literature is meant to evoke emotion and thought. Emotion and thought, in turn, spark discussion which, perforce, results in learning.
History exists because it happened. As much as we might like to change the past, we cannot. It, indeed, happened that our country, as great a model as it is, was largely founded on the enslavement of other humans and associated white supremacy. If this historical fact is not understood, discussed, and learned from, we become an exemplar of George Santayana’s profound caution that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
One might argue whether systemic racism and white supremacy still exists in segments of our society. And that argument must become a discussion from which we learn and better understand our society. To that end I urge the Daily Sun’s readers to take a serious look at the excellent National Museum of African American History and Culture (part of the Smithsonian) web site, “Talking About Race" https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race.
With knowledge comes understanding. With understanding comes the lessening of fear. And the lessening of fear leads to a more tolerant, amicable society.
Governor, don’t be afraid; embrace literature, history, discomfort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.