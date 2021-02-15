Editor:
As a retired nurse, watching video of crowds in Tampa during Super Bowl celebrations was chilling.
Most of the people celebrating wore no masks and were anything but socially distanced as they partied. Governor DeSantis has not only refused statewide actions such as mandatory mask wearing, he has seen to it that local communities cannot implement such practices.
Experts agree that the recent uptick in Covid 19 cases is likely due to people gathering over the Christmas holidays. One can only guess the increase in positive cases we will.see in the next few weeks as the Super Bowl partners head home and spread the disease.
There are more than 150 deaths per day in Florida related to Covid-19. The trend is not improving and is likely to worsen, yet the governor refuses to act.
Enough is enough.
It is up to all of us to tell the governor we are appalled at his failure to lead.
Mary Fabrio
Port Charlotte
