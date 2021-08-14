We were looking forward to a great trip in the late summer, heading North to be with family in celebration of birthdays and our wedding anniversary. Our loved ones joined us in their excitement about our trip.
Then came the Delta variant and the spike in Covid cases.
Out of concern for others, we cancelled our trip and elected to stay here in Punta Gorda. We did this with heavy hearts, knowing we’re not getting any younger and there are only so many opportunities for such family celebrations.
As I contacted our loved ones and told them we were cancelling our plans, they were, of course, disappointed but appreciative of our decision to value the lives of others over our own travels.
Then, as I thought about it, I got mad.
How selfish of those who refuse basic health guidelines - like taking the vaccine and wearing masks - under the guise of “personal freedom.” Our own Governor DeSantis mocks distinguished experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and signs executive orders to prevent local school districts from taking steps to protect children. Thanks to this sort of ignorance, the pandemic has not gone away, and people are dying. My family and I have been inconvenienced by the likes of our governor, but we are much better off than those who listened to him.
My promise to our governor and others who have brought on this plague, is that come election day I will remember.
