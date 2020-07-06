Editor:

About a half a millennium ago, overdressed and overarmed Europeans invaded the already populated "New World" and inflicted their customs on the area, so that now in our subtropical region we wear uncomfortable clothes in hot and humid weather, even when swimming.

How dare the governor not make mandatory the wearing of masks over mouth and nose in public places to prevent the spread of a deadly virus!

Jean Kathleen Ranallo

Englewood

