Editor:
Our governor says we are doing very well in handling the virus and that we have reached our plateau because we as a state have opened very carefully. All of the public health doctors point to Florida as an epicenter of the virus and the cases are increasing dramatically.
The testing has increased by 140 percent and that is why there is an increase says our governor; public health doctors say testing has increased 100 percent but the number of positive cases has increased over 1,000 percent. They also say our hospitals are being overwhelmed and are low on protective equipment.
Our governor thinks if he continues repeating lies we will eventually come to believe it to be true. He did not follow the guidelines in opening and he is doing nothing to try to bring down the cases we are experiencing. Florida is one of the four states that account for 50 percent of the cases.
If you do nothing about test and trace we are going to increase the death rate and continue breaking records every single day. We are losing ICU beds in our hospitals and medical personnel are over worked and under protected. How long can you continue your lies about what is really happening in Florida and when are you going to do the right things to keep Floridians safe.
Wallace Sadoff
Port Charlotte
