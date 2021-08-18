Editor:

Governor DeSantis:

As retired county administrator of Charlotte County, Florida, I want to send you a direct message of how disappointed I am in your poor leadership.

I believe that your actions regarding Covid-19 recommendations are a direct result of where Florida is regarding Florida being the leading state in the number of cases across the country.

I am pleading that you support the CDC and the White House recommendations.

If not, I will not be able to support you in any future endeavors.

Raymond J. Sandrock

Punta Gorda

