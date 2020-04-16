Editor:
Hey Governor, let all cruise ships into one of the most infectious areas of the state where resources are stretched to the max already under the guise of Floridians brothers and sisters. Oh yeah, give them chartered flights to Toronto and elsewhere makes no sense.
When they get to their homes after being away for a month, they must shop for food and other supplies, then start their mandatory quarantine. By the way, who is going to enforce that?
I notice you weren’t there to greet them, but health care workers, dock hands, bus drivers and others were put in harm's way. We practice 6 foot distancing, but you elected to take the 600-mile distance. Once again, a politician knows what is best, everyone else stay at home but you elected to let thousands into our state that are known to be infected and some who aren’t U.S. citizens. There are many ports of call these ships go to, why end up in Florida? Too late to stop this idiocy. I hope no one becomes ill due to your actions.
I feel confident saying you and your inner circle do not have to deal with shortages, loss of income and this stress that all Floridians face on a daily basis.
It's time to walk the talk!
Ken Scott
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.