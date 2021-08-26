Thank you for working so hard to protect our “freedoms”! You’ve also worked very hard to make sure the delta variant of Covid is also free to circulate widely and enjoy its time in our state, too. Because of that, you’ve “kept me free” from the following:
1) Safely getting a manicure and/or pedicure
2) Safely getting my hair cut and colored
3) Safely getting my house cleaned, my young cleaning woman announcing she’d rather die than get the vaccine
4) Safely going out to dine
5) Safely going to the movies
6) Safely going to the gym
7) Safely interacting with children, parents, and teachers
8) Safely shopping in stores
9) Safely going out for a drink
10) Safely throwing large parties at our house
11) Safely traveling in the state
12) Safely going to government buildings to take care of business
13) Safely going without a mask, and
14) Getting a good night’s sleep
Thanks again, Governor DeSantis, for a job well done. You’ve done so well with Covid, can’t wait to see how you handle other developing crises, like climate change! At least you’ve left room in Florida for other folks to move in, with several thousand fewer Floridians! Live free and die (sooner) should be Florida’s new state motto, thanks to you! And don’t strain yourself back patting, posing for photo ops, and signing autographs.
P.S. Oh, and thanks for your “we love our seniors” line. I’ll add “comedian” to your many talents.
