In a recent “Another View” printed in the Charlotte Sun, editors of the South Florida Sun Sentinel offer a chillingly accurate portrayal of the alarming behavior of Governor DeSantis as he preens over the passage of the law making it harder for Floridians to vote.
Given the challenges faced by our state such as environmental threats and economic disparity, our Florida elected officials - at the Governor’s insistence - focused their energies on suppressing votes. Supervisors of election, from both parties, from across the state have assured us the 2020 election was fair and free of misdeeds, yet DeSantis and his Republican legislative cronies have – without evidence – implemented measures limiting voting access for all of us.
As the Sun piece highlighted, equally chilling is how the governor flaunted his power while shepherding this unnecessary and burdensome legislation. He signed the law – something that impacts all of us – in a partisan setting where only the notoriously pro-GOP “Fox & Friends” were allowed. After signing the law, he refused questions. Reporters from other outlets were left to peer into the room from outside. All this, in the Sunshine state with “sunshine law’s” implying open, non-partisan citizen access to actions by government officials. The governor’s shameful disdain for openness and transparency is appalling.
Several groups such as the League of Women Voters have already filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the new law.
Our Florida election for governor is in November 2022. For some of us, that day can’t come soon enough.
William Tucker
Punta Gorda
