Editor:
Dear seniors, I know how heartbroken you are not being able to walk on stage to receive your diploma. You worked so hard for just that moment, the moment to shine, to show everyone what you have accomplished, to smile for every camera waiting to capture the glint of awesome wonder in your eyes – the moment was yours – or should have been.
Then the unthinkable happened. A virus started spreading its vicious bacterium throughout the world. It did not care your age, gender, education or lack of.
How my heart aches for every one of you who so looked forward to your graduation day. Having family members of my own who will have to miss this day, I know very well how disappointed you are. However, please keep one thing in mind.
Not being able to walk on stage in glory and triumph, does not take away the fact that you achieved your goal. You accomplished what you set out to do. Your family and friends are still proud of you. When this virus is over, while you will still not be given that golden opportunity to proudly walk on stage, your family and friends will celebrate with and for you.
No matter what your course of study, you are what you set out to be – and nothing, no virus, no quarantine, no walking on stage, nothing can take that away from you.
Be proud of who you are and what you have become.
We are.
Margaret Brennan
Punta Gorda
