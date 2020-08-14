Editor:
It’s extremely disconcerting that Sarasota School Board elections have become a purchasable commodity by multi-millionaire partisans. Until recent years, elections had successful candidates whose campaigns cost in the $20,000s, still high for school board races in general.
Robinson and Rose’s campaigns are many times that amount. Robinson raised $143,595, Rose $71,495 to Edwards’ $29,915 and Graham’s $23,345. Robinson self-funded his campaign $25,000 monthly! Easy for multimillionaires; impossible for most people. Robinson holds the purse-strings as agent, chair, and treasurer for 30-plus active PACs pushing Republican pro-developer, anti-tax, anti-impact fee agendas in a tangled web of dark money. Robinson also served as Sarasota Republican party chair, hardly nonpartisan. Robinson and Rose blanket voters with expensive mailers, cost prohibitive to most school board candidates.
Robinson sends his kids to private school, a slap in the face to our public school teachers. Rose, residing on Siesta Key, purchased another place for appearances of living in district. David Graham and Tom Edwards want to keep teachers safe and working virtually during this dangerous pandemic. They want to increase Sarasota’s abysmal teacher salaries and per capita student spending. They’ll fight for well-funded public schools and against privatization and vouchers.
Elaine Carlson
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.