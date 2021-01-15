Editor:
I can remember when the Republican Party stood for things like dmaller government, lower taxes, pro business, etc. Worthwhile goals for sure even if we might disagree on how to get there.
Now I see their party as following one man, Trump, and enabling him over the past four years. He has become the Republican Party because the party has allowed it. In my view true patriots endorse and enable the United States and our Constitution. Following a deranged leader leads only to fascism.
Don't think so? Consider Trump's mentors: Putin, Xi, Kim. Consider history: Stalin, Lenon, Hitler, Mussolini. Consider how they were able to rally huge support with a populist message often supported by outright lies. Is this what we really want America to become? Not me!
If the Republican Party ever hopes to regain any semblance of respectability it needs to rid itself of Trumpism and return to the ideals that once made it the "Grand Old Party." Failure to do so will be its legacy.
The Republican Party, once the party of reason, now the party of treason!
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
