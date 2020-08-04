Editor:
Being the state representative for Charlotte County is a responsibility I take very seriously. This area has been my home for more than 30 years – my family was raised here and my business started here. Serving our community is a tremendous honor.
Constituent services are busy, especially helping those affected by the pandemic. Unfortunately, I am not able to solve all problems for all people. I cannot interfere in court proceedings, waive enforcement of laws or erase financial obligations.
For an example, a faulty septic tank can contaminate drinking water and potentially feed hazardous algae blooms. Regular inspection and maintenance are necessary items in the interest of the public good.
Because a person believes I have the ability to do something does not always make it so. Cancelling inspection fees, placing price caps on private maintenance companies, or eliminating regulation on septic tanks altogether is not within my constitutional ability.
My duties encompass crafting a balanced budget and writing laws that help. This includes securing $1.2 million of job creating funds for the Punta Gorda Airport and $18 million to tackle red tide. I’ve also successfully passed legislation that modernized assisted living care, added transparency to health care quality, and added consumer protections against residential contractor fraud.
My staff are some of the best at consumer and legislative services, but if a constituent is unsatisfied, I welcome the opportunity to speak with them directly. I love Charlotte County and being allowed to serve our community is a humbling commitment.
Rep. Michael Grant
Charlotte Harbor
