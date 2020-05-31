Editor:
During these trying times, the Federal Reserve has done three major moves to help big business. Interest cuts, quantitative easing and buying treasuries from big banks.
These are all worthy programs and are supported in a bi-partisan way.
The Fed has poured multi-trillions into the coffers of big business. This is on top of the three phases of stimulus.
Now comes the HEROES Act, among other things, will makeup for local and state budget shortfalls and give another round of checks to the people. Government is not big business. It is “of the people" (or should be).
The Senate is crying foul. They want to do even more for big business.
The President wants something in return before he even considers it.
These stances are against the interests "of the people."
In the April 15 “Our View" our FL HD 75 Representative is paraphrased about potential budget shortfalls. He’s “hoping” federal aid can pump extra Medicaid money into the state. He “guesses” some of the water projects will be in trouble. He “hopes” the money he was able to get for septic to sewer conversion in Charlotte county will survive the cuts.
Once again Mr. Mike Grant I think you should “demand” Senators Rubio and Scott vote to pass the HEROES Act. It is time for you to stand up for your share “of the people.”
Fairness and justice for all,
David Jones
Englewood
