Editor:
Michael Grant relentlessly sponsors bills to interfere with our counties' home rule.
Take CS/HB 3 “Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing” which Grant introduced. If that had passed local governments would have been prohibited from imposing any new regulations on businesses without the Legislature’s approval. The bill violated the principle of home rule, which Florida voters added to the state Constitution in 1968 and undermined the foundation of local control over local affairs.
If anyone finds pickleball noise to be a nuisance, or a strip club opens up that a citizen finds objectionable, don’t bother grumbling to the City Council or county commissioners. You as a citizen would need to try to get the 160 members of the Florida Legislature to even care.
Grant’s bill was an attempt to once and for all shift power away from local governments and into the hands of a more powerful state apparatus. Take a look at the local Supervisor of Elections website and see where the money is coming from that funds Grant’s re-election campaign.
The needs and priorities of Charlotte County are different from those of other counties. Tallahassee has no business unfairly restricting our ability to govern ourselves. But rest assured, Grant will not stop until his bill is passed.
It’s past time for Grant to go. Vote David Jones in November
Karen Cagen Zusman
Port Charlotte
