Editor:

I’ve been seeing quite a few letters to the editor questioning Rep. Mike Grant’s record on the environment, so, like any independent-minded voter I decided to do a little digging.

Do you know what I found? A long list of environmental protection bills and appropriations requests that would directly benefit Charlotte County’s water quality. Here is what I found: The Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative – gives $18 million to Mote Marine for local red tide research and mitigation. The Clean Waterways Act – helps improve and manage septic systems, stormwater, and agriculture runoff.

Charlotte County Countryman Ackerman Septic-to-Sewer bill - which would have provided $2 million in funding to replace septic systems along Charlotte Harbor. And finally, the Punta Gorda Boca Grande Area Water Quality Improvement bill which would have provided $100,000 to prevent stormwater runoff. I guess we don’t need to consider that scenario anymore, do we, Virginia?

Maggy Pierry

Punta Gorda

