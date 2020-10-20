Editor:
After reading your viewpoint column on Oct. 4th, your conclusion as to why you endorsed Michael Grant is absolutely unbelievable.
"Grant, however, has the influence and knowledge of the ins and outs in Tallahassee that will be valuable to help his district in these difficult financial times". That is what you actually said. Shame on you, are you kidding? He is only interested in what will help him and his cohorts who drain this county constantly for their own good.
What about the people, who are without jobs, starving and end up on the street? What about Medicaid, which will save lives? Grant is stubbornly opposed to Medicaid because, as he says, the federal government will pay 90% of the cost for only five years. So what? The service is essential, never more than now, in the midst of a pandemic. Grant simply parrots the right-wing gibberish of damn the people, it's too expensive. But destroying the national budget for tax cuts to the wealthy is just fine.
What about the financial destruction of small businesses? His interest only lies with big money. Now is definitely the wrong time to look to save money. We must invest in necessities, especially health care.
Your paper's stance on political matters has shown flashes of understanding for the people . But today's choice of Grant certainly did not.
Grant may know how to navigate Tallahassee, but that does not mean we should perpetuate the evils of the G.O.P by giving him the keys to the castle again.
Irwin Wolfe
Port Charlotte
