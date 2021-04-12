Editor:
As expected, Andrew Vasey, in solo, takes the fall for the airport debacle. But, what about Rep. Michael Grant? This incident smacks of the same subterfuge that Grant and Syd Kitson used to get taxpayer money to pay for a private recreation center in Babcock.
Recall, Grant bullied three commissioners individually to agree to an ersatz SW Florida hurricane shelter. Who would refuse, knowing the negative publicity Grant could bring. Recall the rush and the secrecy, no time to inform the other two commissioners or hold a meeting, or collect community input; then rushed across the desk of a new governor. After state money approval, Grant demanded more money from Charlotte and Lee counties. Greed; after housing profits and a business tax cut from President Trump, Kitson refused pay for a recreation center he promised to his community.
Charlotte County is managed by a five-member panel of commissioners. They do not need a meddling state representative, working behind their backs, pilfering tax money for private enterprises. He has abandoned representative duties in favor of lobbyist duties for come-to-town profiteers who take money out of our community.
Last summer, the Charlotte Sun published an article where Allegiant said that, though Covid restrictions were softening, Sunseeker construction would not resume until they had a large infusion of cash. I’m hoping Mike Grant is not making secret arrangements for tax money to be used for that infusion.
Dianne Dautell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.