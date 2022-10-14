On July 20 I fell in my carport. It did not seem to be a big deal until I tried to get up. I could not, and I found myself with nobody around.
Yep it was just like a commercial. I yelled for help for awhile but no one was around. I talked to God and said "I turn this one over to you." I was thinking of trying to fall asleep. I was glad no ants were around too. All this went through my mind. Then all of a sudden I see a CCSO coming towards me and I said "How did you know?"
It was Officer Wade Bealsy. and he told me that my husband called them. He was in Rhode Island and looked at our security cameras and called them,
I could not move and look at him to say thank you so I go with the stupid thing and say I can only see the green of your pants but I was comforted by his just being there and he told me a sea of blue was on its way. The next thing I know is he was right. They all worked so well together.
The next thing I know I am being transported to the hospital. I needed surgery badly. So I was kept comfortable until that time. Doing things is tough as it is my dominate arm again. I had a shoulder replaced a few years ago. I am just grateful to all of the people who helped me. The odd thing is my husband complained about them at first! I'm getting old!
