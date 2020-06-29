Editor:

Last week I did a very stupid thing. I left my purse on the hood of my car's trunk. Went to the library. When I got there, my purse was gone. After I retraced my steps and went home, I called the sheriff's office to tell them the facts. As I was speaking to the officer, she told someone was delivering a found purse. We exchanged info and sure as rain, my purse was the one brought in. It was mine. A great big thank you to the person who found it!

Lori Fenwick

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments