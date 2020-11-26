Editor:
As I reflect on gratitude this holiday season, I think of our community hospital filled with over 1,200 caregivers who have made so many personal sacrifices in one of the most challenging years of our lives. They have had less time with family, less time for themselves, but remain resilient and dedicated.
They are true healthcare heroes – courageous and loyal. Around the clock providing compassionate care to each other and our patients. I am truly humbled.
While the future remains uncertain, I am confident that our Fawcett family can get through anything, together. Thank you to our hospital of heroes for their unwavering commitment and strength, I am thankful for them all. Happy Thanksgiving.
Michael Ehrat
CEO Fawcett Memorial Hospital
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.